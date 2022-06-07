ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Deadline approaching in Texas for SBA working capital loans

By Matt McGovern
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( FOX 44 ) – Many Central Texas counties are among 36 counties eligible to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury.

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West has reminded small non-farm businesses in these Texas counties of the July 5 deadline to apply.

These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses due to reduced revenues caused by excessive moisture in Texas counties which occurred from January 1 through July 31, 2021.

Primary counties are: Calhoun, Colorado, Delta, Falls, Floyd, Hopkins and Victoria.

Neighboring counties are: Aransas, Austin, Bell, Briscoe, Crosby, Dewitt, Dickens, Fannin, Fayette, Franklin, Goliad, Hale, Hunt, Jackson, Lamar, Lavaca, Limestone, Lubbock, Matagorda, McLennan, Milam, Motley, Rains, Red River, Refugio, Robertson, Swisher, Wharton and Wood.

According to Garfield, small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

The interest rate is three percent for businesses, and two percent for private non-profit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA, and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

By law, the SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared this disaster on November 2, 2021.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration.

Applicants can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ . Applicants can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on disaster assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, they can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76155.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

