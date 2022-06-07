Grant L. Franklin

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The International Nursing Honor Society, known as Sigma Theta Tau, was founded in 1922 by six nursing students at Indiana University. From those six founding members, the organization has grown to more than 135,000 active members, in over 500 chapters spread out over 90 countries around the world.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Richard Denzil Carder, 40, Anmoore, and Carla Jo Ball, 47, Anmoore. — Troy Eugene Jones, 56, Bridgeport, and Jennifer Renea Harris, 45, Bridgeport. — Rodney Gerald Riley,...
JOUGRAS — A daughter, Harper Gray Jougras, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, was born May 29, 2022, at Morgantown, to Emily Gray Jougras and Cameron Jougras of Bridgeport. Sibling is Olivia Nichole, 2 years old. Paternal grandparents are Brooke Jougras of Clarksburg and Peter and Patricia Jougras of Buckhannon. Maternal grandparents are Doug and Lori Gray of Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Vaughn Ledrue Ritter, 74, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on June 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. Vaughn was surrounded by his loving family singing “Take Me Home Country Roads” as he took his final breath.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Pet lovers and their four-legged friends enjoyed a day of themed activities Saturday during the inaugural Harrison County Pet Expo. The event, held at the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex along U.S. 19, was a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Harrison County, according to organizer Christina Murphy.
WESTERNPORT, MD -- Stepping in as the third mayor in three months in 2018, Laura Freeman-Legge had her work cut out for her, but as she left office last week with the swearing in of the new council, she earned high praise for her efforts. Freeman-Legge was Westernport’s first female...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday, the Daniel Davisson, Elk River and Ohio Valley chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) presented gift bags containing patriotic items including a copy of the U.S. Constitution and Flag Code to 31 new U.S. citizens at the naturalization ceremony in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia in Clarksburg.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Everyone benefits from having friends, and the local libraries are no different. All three branches in the Mineral County Library System - Keyser, Burlington and Fort Ashby - are looking to revive their auxiliary groups known as “Friends of the Library.”. According to Dea...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia residents visiting Fairmont on Saturday were treated to an entire day of free, fun events, as both a Main Street Hometown Market and Ladies Night at Palatine Park were held in the downtown area. The day began with the Hometown...
Band Together live music event, noon-8 p.m., Salem Depot Stage. Day of free concerts, including Top Shelf from 5-8 p.m. Vendor setup free, anytime before noon. 304-629-7734. Clarksburg Madrigals free concert, 2 p.m., one-hour performance. Open to public. Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, corner of Pike and Second streets, downtown Clarksburg. Masks optional; please be vaccinated.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly a dozen members of the Madrigal Singers sung for family, friends and fans Sunday in First United Methodist Church of Clarksburg's sanctuary. The Clarksburg group, which has entertained with various voices from around the region since a half-dozen began in 1938 under the...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council will vote this week on raising water, sewer and stormwater rates, which haven’t changed, in some cases, in over 10 years. Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said although the city’s water rates increased in 2012, it’s been even longer since sewer and stormwater rates were raised. She said that the city has tried putting off the increases for as long as possible, but they are now a must.
Class Reunion: The Keyser High School Class of 1969 is having a luncheon on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Port West in Westernport, Maryland. All classmates and friends are invited. Burlington Ruritan: The Burlington Ruritan board of directors will meet Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at...
