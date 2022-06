In March 2022 there was a flurry of social media chatter surrounding the launch of the first smartphone from Nothing, the promising technology startup led by former OnePlus founder Carl Pei. Through its social media channels, Nothing hinted at the possibility of revealing its first smartphone to the world via a launch event on March 23. Unfortunately, the event turned out to be a massive disappointment after Nothing chose to only showcase an Android launcher. Nothing did, however, use the occasion to give enthusiasts an early peek at its Android-based operating system — Nothing OS — that will power its future smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO