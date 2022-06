An army of food trucks, taking up both sides of the Ninth Street along the Square, has attracted a giant crowd to downtown Windom this afternoon. Multiple people told Citizen Online that they truly enjoyed the wide variety of options, ranging from BBQ pork, to Thai food, to pizza, to mini donuts, cotton candy, hot dogs, you name it. The food trucks will be on site throughout the afternoon and during the parade.

