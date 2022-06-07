ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale teens learn from police, firefighters at public safety academy

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Scottsdale Independent
 5 days ago

Scottsdale's Public Safety Teen Academy began Monday, the start of a week of  education and training for those interested in careers in law enforcement and fire service.

Conducted by the Scottsdale police and fire departments, the academy is free to participants between 14 and 18 years of age.

The academy "provides for a total public safety experience, including exposure to police and fire training and job duties,"  a city release stated.

For example on Monday morning, the teens learned about K9 officers, mounted police and how fire medics use bikes for transportation at special events, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Later in the day, they learned communication skills, how to handle bleeding emergencies and how to administer hands-only CPR

The application process for this year's class opened in Februrary, and students with a strong connection to Scottsdale  were given preferential consideration for acceptance into the academy, the release stated.

Scheduled activities during the week include firefighting skill stations, AED and Hands-only CPR awareness, basic first aid and triage, crash victim extrication and vehicular crime investigation, police riot control techniques, decision shooting scenarios, criminal investigations and tactical demonstrations.

This year's academy class graduates Friday, June 10.

