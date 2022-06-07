ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Sean McVay's Special Wedding Cake Went Viral

By Andrew McCarty
 5 days ago
No one has had a better 2022 than Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay so far. The Rams head coach finally won his first Super Bowl with a win over...

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
Dallas Cowboys Legend Dead At 84

The football world is mourning the loss of a beloved former Dallas Cowboys legend. Don Perkins, who starred for the Cowboys in the 1960's, passed away earlier this week, according to a statement from Nick Eatman - a Cowboys beat writer. Perkins was 84 years old. "What a sad year...
More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
NBA World Reacts To The Dell, Sonya Curry Rumors

Last year, Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of Warriors star Steph Curry, got divorced after several decades of marriage. At the time of the divorce, there were reportedly cheating allegations made by both parties. Steph spoke out on his parents' divorce, admitting that it was challenging for him as a son.
Aaron Rodgers' Alleged Girlfriend Reacts To Odd Rumors

Earlier this week, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Just a few months ago, it was confirmed that Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement. Although they were spotted together after that, it appears they're officially done. According...
Paul Finebaum Names The Most "Insecure" Fans In College Football

Paul Finebaum and Clemson fans are not happy with each other this week. Finebaum recently called Dabo Swinney "yesterday's news." He was pushing back against Bill Bender's top-10 college football coaches list, which had Swinney at No. 2 above Kirby Smart. Since making those comments, Clemson fans have been blasting...
Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
Cowboys Legend Passes Away: NFL Fans Pay Tribute

A beloved member of the Dallas Cowboys family was lost on Friday. According to the team, six-time Pro Bowler Don Perkins passed away at the age of 84. He spent eight years as Dallas' running back from 1961-1968, earning Rookie of the Year honors and tallying 6,217 career yards and 48 touchdowns.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

