Apple Valley bike sale benefits local nonprofits

 5 days ago
Cycling enthusiast and Apple Valley resident Rick Anderson has close to 500 bicycles ready for his 14th annual bike sale, to be held Saturday, June 18, in Apple Valley.

This year’s public bike sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Superior Service Center, just off Cedar Avenue at 14580 Glenda Drive in Apple Valley.

The event benefits two local nonprofits, Kids ‘n Kinship, which matches children ages 5-16 with volunteer mentors and DARTS, which provides resources and services to older adults and caregivers. While prices for new bikes have skyrocketed and supply is limited, these bikes are priced to move so more kids and families can enjoy the outdoors this summer.

The event, billed as the “biggest bike shop in the world,” will have bikes priced $20 to $500. There are models for all ages and skill levels, including top-quality cycles from Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Schwinn, Raleigh, Giant and Fuji. Models include road bikes, mountain bikes, cross bikes, city bikes, cruisers, hybrids, BMX, vintage and classics.

“Each year, the bikes seem to get nicer and nicer,” Anderson said, noting he gathered bikes at garage sales during the early years of his annual fundraiser. “Now people are graciously donating bikes to support our cause. We get a kick out of bringing these bikes back to life. We’ve also chosen to keep our rates affordable. Buyers get well-tuned, clean bikes for a fraction of the original retail cost, and two local nonprofits receive much-needed donations.”

Anderson’s passion for biking, mentoring children, helping older adults and finding great deals gave him the idea to seek bikes for donation. He and his team of volunteers work all year refurbishing them in preparation for the sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to Kids’ n Kinship and DARTS.

More information, a map to the sale, and updated postings about the sale can be found at www.ricksbikesale.com.

KIMT

Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
