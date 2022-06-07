ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pregnant Mandy Moore debuts baby bump, reflects on ‘really sick’ first trimester

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShjvV_0g33jQ5800

This is Mandy Moore’s baby bump.

The pregnant actress debuted her bare belly in an Instagram Story selfie shared Monday.

“I was really sick for my first trimester again but happy to be feeling better so I can move my body,” Moore, 38, captioned a photo in a gingham sports bra and matching leggings.

“Can’t wait to get back to Cali and hike in this,” she concluded.

The mirror snap came three days after the “Princess Diaries” star told her followers that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting baby No. 2 .

The couple posted pictures Friday of their 1-year-old son, August, wearing a “Big Brother” shirt.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended,” the “This Is Us” alum wrote via Instagram , referencing the end of the NBC show. “The next one, as a mother of two, is about to start … and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” she continued. “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWC7G_0g33jQ5800
Moore felt “really sick” during her first trimester.
mandymooremm/Instagram

The Emmy nominee’s former co-star Chrissy Metz commented, “That shirt is just perfect on Gus!”

Hilary Duff added, “Mandy mama of twooooo boys!”

Goldsmith, 36, called Moore the “best” mother in a post of his own .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wEuw_0g33jQ5800
The “This Is Us” alum is already the mother of son August.
mandymooremm/Instagram

“Gus is gonna be the best big brother,” the Dawes singer, 36, added at the time. “There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”

Moore wed Goldsmith in November 2018 after three years of dating. The pair revealed in September 2020 that they were starting a family .

The “Candy” singer told Parents magazine in November 2021 that her musician hubby took to parenting “effortlessly” after August arrived that February.

Moore admitted that she often felt “clumsy” and “awkward” in comparison.

“I felt a lot of shame and a lot of guilt,” she explained at the time. “But … suddenly, we glided into a new phase and Gus preferred me to my husband. And it’s going to change again. It’s a roller-coaster.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant: MTV Star Expecting 1st Baby With Model Boyfriend

Chanel West Coast is going to be a mom! The 33-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star confirmed she is expecting her first child with model boyfriend Dom Fenison to E! News on June 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” she said. “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Shay Mitchell Shares 1st Photo Of Newborn Daughter As She Reveals Baby Girl’s Name

Shay Mitchell just shared the sweetest photo of herself and her newborn daughter with an even sweeter message attached. “Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy,” the Pretty Little Liars actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself cuddling with her baby, reflecting on the recent death of her grandmother.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Mandy Moore Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

This Is...an adorable announcement: Mandy Moore is pregnant!. On June 3, just days after her hit NBC show This Is Us came to an end, the actress announced she's expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Mandy captioned an Instagram photo of 16-month-old son Gus. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Chrissy Metz
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trimester#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson melts hearts with daughter Rani's regal new appearance

Kate Hudson had fans falling head over heels for her daughter Rani Rose, three, with her latest photograph displaying quite the royal look. The actress shared the snap of her youngest posing for the shot by holding on to a chair, decked out in colorful sparkly nails and a Spider-Man pajama set.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy