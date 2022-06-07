Nick Jonas ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Nick Jonas is on the mend after taking a softball to the groin Sunday.

The Jonas Brothers member responded to a fan on Twitter who saw the video of him limping into an emergency room, writing that he is “doing much better” after the accident.

“Always good to be %100 [sic] sure!” he wrote Monday of his trip to the hospital.

“Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” he added of his band’s recently launched Sin City residency.

Page Six published exclusive photos and video of Jonas, 29, getting hit with the ball, which caused him to drop to his knees before his brother Kevin Jonas transported him in a Land Rover to a medical center in Encino, Calif.

The “Levels” crooner’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, has been in France, so she was not by his side when he got struck, though she has attended his softball games in the past.

Nick Jonas is on the mend after being hit in the groin with a softball. WireImage

It’s unclear whether the couple’s 4-month-old daughter, Malti, is in LA with her dad or in Europe with her mom.

“She’s the best,” Nick recently told Kelly Clarkson of his and the 39-year-old “Quantico” alum’s newborn.

“It’s just been a magical season in our life,” he added. “Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, seen here in May, often attends his games, but she was not present during Sunday’s incident. TheImageDirect.com

Malti spent 100 days in the NICU when she was born prematurely via surrogate in January.

“Life is beautiful,” Nick gushed during a “Today” show appearance in May when asked about becoming a new dad .

“She’s a gift,” the “Jealous” singer added. “We’re just so blessed.”