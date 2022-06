FLORENCE, Ky. — Gas higher than $5.00 a gallon is enough to put a hurt on the wallet of any average person filling up at the pump. Driving hundreds of miles a day and burning through hundreds of gallons of gas with prices the way they are is a different story entirely. One truck driver in Northern Kentucky explained how he’s getting through the tough times, and how his struggles are probably affecting the average person’s wallet as well.

