ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

North Hudson Flag Day ceremony to return this year

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The North Hudson Flag Day ceremony is back after a short hiatus due to the pandemic. It will return in 2022 at a brand new location. The ceremony will take place this year on June 14 in Braddock Park, in the field near the James J. Braddock statue. As always, there...

hudsonreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Restraining order limiting protests outside Hudson County Executive’s house dismissed. A Hudson County Superior Court judge dismissed a restraining order on Friday that limited protests outside of Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise’s house. The American Civil Liberties Union’s New Jersey branch represented the defendants in the case, arguing...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Residents: End This Injustice

Do not allow North Bergen to commercially develop HUGE lands on Bergenline Ave. and River Rd., bringing in more and more people, while children continue attending preschool in decrepit 21 year old “temporary” trailers that are illegally located in Braddock Park. North Bergen’s continued use of 21 year...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

NJ Transit Wins A Federal Transit Grant Benefiting Hudson County

Congratulations to New Jersey Transit for winning a $514,045 Grant from the Federal Transit Administration as announced on June 2nd by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg This was one of approximately $25 million in American Rescue Plan Route Planning Discretionary Grant Funding Selections. A total of 50 transit agencies in 24 states and territories will receive funding.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘The son also rises’

Familial political dynasties now have a new poster boy in New Jersey. The outcome of one of the latest congressional Primary Elections in Hudson County is phonetically evocative of a book title Ernest Hemingway once borrowed from Ecclesiastes. The son of U.S. Senator Robert Menendez has won the Democratic Primary...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Bergen, NJ
Government
City
North Bergen, NJ
City
Guttenberg, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus hires architect for senior center project

Secaucus has officially designated an architect for the new senior center project in town at 101 Centre Avenue. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution doing so at a meeting in late May. The architect chosen for the gig is Clarke Caton Hintz...
SECAUCUS, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen rescinds 2022 municipal budget

North Bergen has rescinded its 2022 municipal budget. The move allows the township to use surplus funds to offset an exorbitantly large county tax levy increase this year. The 2022 calendar year budget was adopted by Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners back in May. It featured a 1.5 percent increase to the township tax levy.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne native serves at Naval Air Technical Center

Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Pinson, a Bayonne native, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) in Pensacola, Florida. According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, NATTC’s mission is to provide “world class professional aviation warriors” to the Navy fleet supporting combat readiness across the globe, while “taking good care of our people, families and being good neighbors and stewards in the city of Pensacola and the surrounding region.”
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Voting open for Jersey City participatory budget program

Jersey City has opened the voting period for their new participatory budget program, where residents can vote on how $50,000 in each ward can be allocated. Initially announced back in March as a pilot program, the city is putting up $300,000 for projects and initiatives that have been pitched by residents. For the ward that a resident lives in, they can vote on how to allocate $50,000 for a number of proposed projects.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

More guns coming soon to uptown Hoboken streets?

On Thursday, June 9, the Hoboken Planning Board began the hearing process for the application of Story Dispensary, which seeks approval to open a cannabis dispensary on 14th and Hudson Streets (formerly the Hudson Tavern). At a jam packed, standing-room-only planning board meeting that lasted more than four hours, Aaron Epstein, the prospective manager of Story, provided sworn testimony to the board and the public. Aside from a litany of other concerns (increased traffic, loitering, long queues on the sidewalk, lack of parking), residents were extremely worried about the proposed facility’s security plans. Since the location cannot accommodate loading and unloading of product at the premises, Epstein testified that the merchandise will be unloaded at a garage three blocks away. He said that armed guards would escort the delivery person from inside the garage at 12th and Shipyard Lane up 12th Street, past several residential buildings, past the Starbucks, past more residential buildings, King’s supermarket, Sparrow liquor store, the breezeway of the Hoboken Historical Museum (where many children’s programs are held), Walgreens, etc. until reaching 14th Street and Hudson. When questioned by residents, Epstein did not know whether security agents would walk with their weapons drawn or undrawn, nor did he know the type of weapons that would be utilized (rifles, pistols, etc.) He said that these deliveries requiring armed escort will happen at staggered hours, seven days per week during the dispensary’s operating hours (8 am to 10 pm). When not dealing with deliveries, said Epstein, a minimum of two armed guards would be deployed, either inside the facility or outside on the corner of 14th and Hudson. The guards would have their weapons clearly visible, according to Epstein.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flags#U S Flags#National Flag#Flag Of The United States#The North Hudson Flag Day#The United States Army#The U S Army#The United Colonies
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen adopts ordinances for street upgrades

North Bergen is moving to renovate a number of streets across the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a number of ordinances that pave the way for the upgrades at a meeting in late May. The first ordinance appropriated $767,483 for improvements to...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen to host Pride Month events in June

North Bergen has announced its intention to support and celebrate Pride Month with numerous activities in June. Pride Month celebrates the history of the LGBTQ+ community and promotes equality and social justice. North Bergen has said it is “committed to continue building a progressive community that is accepting and welcoming...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen wins grant for community garden

The Township of North Bergen has been awarded a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey grant funded by the PSEG Foundation. The grant will help fund a new community garden that the municipality has been planning. Residents Jina Morano, Hailey Benson and others had been petitioning for the garden at commissioners meetings since...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne grants preliminary approval for luxury redevelopment on Newark Bay

The Bayonne Planning Board has given the initial okay for a redeveloper to construct a luxury residential building on the Newark Bay waterfront. During its regular meeting on May 10, the board voted unanimously to grant preliminary site plan approval and to allow the consolidation of two adjacent lots by redeveloper Bayonne Luxury Waterwalk, LLC. The Bayonne City Council adopted the redevelopment plan for the site back in October of 2020, allowing this project to move forward.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HCCCollege Named a ‘Most Promising Place to Work in Community Colleges’

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) was selected as one of 24 community colleges in the United States – and the only community college in New Jersey – to be named among the “2022 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges” by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD), in collaboration with Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy