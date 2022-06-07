North Hudson Flag Day ceremony to return this year
By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
5 days ago
The North Hudson Flag Day ceremony is back after a short hiatus due to the pandemic. It will return in 2022 at a brand new location. The ceremony will take place this year on June 14 in Braddock Park, in the field near the James J. Braddock statue. As always, there...
Restraining order limiting protests outside Hudson County Executive’s house dismissed. A Hudson County Superior Court judge dismissed a restraining order on Friday that limited protests outside of Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise’s house. The American Civil Liberties Union’s New Jersey branch represented the defendants in the case, arguing...
Do not allow North Bergen to commercially develop HUGE lands on Bergenline Ave. and River Rd., bringing in more and more people, while children continue attending preschool in decrepit 21 year old “temporary” trailers that are illegally located in Braddock Park. North Bergen’s continued use of 21 year...
Congratulations to New Jersey Transit for winning a $514,045 Grant from the Federal Transit Administration as announced on June 2nd by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg This was one of approximately $25 million in American Rescue Plan Route Planning Discretionary Grant Funding Selections. A total of 50 transit agencies in 24 states and territories will receive funding.
Familial political dynasties now have a new poster boy in New Jersey. The outcome of one of the latest congressional Primary Elections in Hudson County is phonetically evocative of a book title Ernest Hemingway once borrowed from Ecclesiastes. The son of U.S. Senator Robert Menendez has won the Democratic Primary...
A Hoboken Planning Board meeting to hear a controversial recreational cannabis application ended on a cliffhanger Thursday night, when the evening got late due to the number of residents who wanted to tell the board how they felt about the proposal. The applicants were moved to another meeting in August.
In a barn burner six hour meeting Tuesday night, the Jersey City Zoning Board of Adjustment refused to allow the demolition of the historic St. Peter’s Prep buildings, upholding a decision made by the city’s Historic Preservation Committee about three years ago. St. Peter’s Preparatory School appealed the...
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. has won the Democratic nomination for the 10th District of New Jersey, according to the Associated Press, defeating two challengers in the primary and setting him on the path for a potential fifth term in the House of Representatives. Payne Jr. has been in office since...
Secaucus has officially designated an architect for the new senior center project in town at 101 Centre Avenue. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution doing so at a meeting in late May. The architect chosen for the gig is Clarke Caton Hintz...
North Bergen has rescinded its 2022 municipal budget. The move allows the township to use surplus funds to offset an exorbitantly large county tax levy increase this year. The 2022 calendar year budget was adopted by Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners back in May. It featured a 1.5 percent increase to the township tax levy.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Pinson, a Bayonne native, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) in Pensacola, Florida. According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, NATTC’s mission is to provide “world class professional aviation warriors” to the Navy fleet supporting combat readiness across the globe, while “taking good care of our people, families and being good neighbors and stewards in the city of Pensacola and the surrounding region.”
Jersey City has opened the voting period for their new participatory budget program, where residents can vote on how $50,000 in each ward can be allocated. Initially announced back in March as a pilot program, the city is putting up $300,000 for projects and initiatives that have been pitched by residents. For the ward that a resident lives in, they can vote on how to allocate $50,000 for a number of proposed projects.
On Thursday, June 9, the Hoboken Planning Board began the hearing process for the application of Story Dispensary, which seeks approval to open a cannabis dispensary on 14th and Hudson Streets (formerly the Hudson Tavern). At a jam packed, standing-room-only planning board meeting that lasted more than four hours, Aaron Epstein, the prospective manager of Story, provided sworn testimony to the board and the public. Aside from a litany of other concerns (increased traffic, loitering, long queues on the sidewalk, lack of parking), residents were extremely worried about the proposed facility’s security plans. Since the location cannot accommodate loading and unloading of product at the premises, Epstein testified that the merchandise will be unloaded at a garage three blocks away. He said that armed guards would escort the delivery person from inside the garage at 12th and Shipyard Lane up 12th Street, past several residential buildings, past the Starbucks, past more residential buildings, King’s supermarket, Sparrow liquor store, the breezeway of the Hoboken Historical Museum (where many children’s programs are held), Walgreens, etc. until reaching 14th Street and Hudson. When questioned by residents, Epstein did not know whether security agents would walk with their weapons drawn or undrawn, nor did he know the type of weapons that would be utilized (rifles, pistols, etc.) He said that these deliveries requiring armed escort will happen at staggered hours, seven days per week during the dispensary’s operating hours (8 am to 10 pm). When not dealing with deliveries, said Epstein, a minimum of two armed guards would be deployed, either inside the facility or outside on the corner of 14th and Hudson. The guards would have their weapons clearly visible, according to Epstein.
The North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) is holding pop-up vaccination clinics at its senior housing buildings. NBHA Executive Director Gerald Sanzari told the Hudson Reporter that the Housing Authority never really stopped the clinics, first incepted when the vaccine became available. “We’ve had an ongoing commitment with these pop-up clinics,...
North Bergen is moving to renovate a number of streets across the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a number of ordinances that pave the way for the upgrades at a meeting in late May. The first ordinance appropriated $767,483 for improvements to...
North Bergen has announced its intention to support and celebrate Pride Month with numerous activities in June. Pride Month celebrates the history of the LGBTQ+ community and promotes equality and social justice. North Bergen has said it is “committed to continue building a progressive community that is accepting and welcoming...
A New Jersey judge has ordered Hoboken to release the email distribution list for the city’s Nixle alerts system and comply with an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request, which the city said that they will object to, citing privacy concerns. Ironically enough, in a Nixle message sent on...
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken invite the community to the free Concerts in the Park and Fitness in the Park programs. The programs are part of the City’s Summer Fun initiative which provides residents with free summer activities including the popular Movies Under the Stars program.
The Township of North Bergen has been awarded a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey grant funded by the PSEG Foundation. The grant will help fund a new community garden that the municipality has been planning. Residents Jina Morano, Hailey Benson and others had been petitioning for the garden at commissioners meetings since...
The Bayonne Planning Board has given the initial okay for a redeveloper to construct a luxury residential building on the Newark Bay waterfront. During its regular meeting on May 10, the board voted unanimously to grant preliminary site plan approval and to allow the consolidation of two adjacent lots by redeveloper Bayonne Luxury Waterwalk, LLC. The Bayonne City Council adopted the redevelopment plan for the site back in October of 2020, allowing this project to move forward.
Hudson County Community College (HCCC) was selected as one of 24 community colleges in the United States – and the only community college in New Jersey – to be named among the “2022 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges” by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD), in collaboration with Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
Comments / 0