4 Yoga Poses To Instantly Relieve Stress

By Louise Ferrer
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

There’s no denying that stress can be a pretty common feeling for many of us. Let’s be real: As adults, there are just a plethora of things you have to think about on a daily basis—your finances, your health, and your career are just a fraction of them. When you’ve got all these factors running in your mind, chances are you will worry, go through some sort of pressure, and maybe even feel pain.

It’s a sad reality a lot of people face nowadays, but despite that, it’s important to understand that stress can be managed. Aside from deep breathing, eating well, and pursuing hobbies you love, one way to deal with stress is through exercise. Yoga is a good example. In fact, according to The New York Times, yoga is one type of physical activity that “has the power to calm the mind and strengthen the body.”

Below, we round up a few of the best yoga poses you can do if you need that special time to relax, unwind, and focus on your overall wellness.

Best Yoga Poses To Relieve Stress

Child’s Pose

In an article published by Yogajala, the child’s pose is a great way to relieve stress because it helps calm your mind. It also “supports your lymphatic system [and] quietens the nervous system.”

Learn how to do the child’s pose by watching the video below.

Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose

Also known as Viparita Karani in Sanskrit, the legs-up-the-wall pose is “an ideal posture for anxious people,” as stated by The Good Body. As the name suggests, you do this pose simply by putting your legs up the wall. For variation, you can also include a bolster or pillow to support your back.

Learn how to do the legs-up-the-wall pose by watching the video below.

Seated Forward Bend Pose

As reported by The Fountainhead Retreat, this pose “relieves mild depression and anxiety” and “calms the brain and helps with headaches and fatigue, even insomnia.”

Learn how to do the seated forward bend pose by watching the video below.

Corpse Pose

If we’re being honest, this will probably be your favorite pose for stress relief because it’s as simple as lying down on your back. Usually done at the end of a yoga routine, the corpse pose triggers full body relaxation. It slows down your heart rate and breathing, causing your body to be more at rest.

Learn how to do the corpse pose by watching the video below.

We’re trying these poses immediately!



