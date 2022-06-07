ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Deadly Shooting In North Springfield

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working a deadly shooting north of Grant and Kearney. Gunshots were reported around midnight. Sebastian Wormington, 17, from Springfield died at the hospital. A second juvenile suffered...

www.ksgf.com

ksgf.com

Early Morning Crash In Springfield Leaves 2 Dead, 1 In Custody

(KTTS News) — Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Springfield. Police say a pickup hit another pickup that was making a left turn at Chestnut and West Bypass. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Ronica Tollison, 37, and Britany Toothman, 34, both from Willard,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Car Crash & D-W-I Arrest in Springfield

On June 12, 2022, at 12:45 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway in reference to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation indicates a white, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronica Tollison, 37, from Willard, and occupied by Britany Toothman,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

New Homicide Unit In Springfield

(KTTS News) — The Springfield Police Department hopes a separate homicide unit can help lower violent crime in the community. Violent crimes have been on the rise in Springfield. Captain Tony Vienhage says before this year, all violent crimes were handled by one unit. KY3 says the department has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NBC News

30 years later family still seeking answers in the disappearance of three Springfield, Missouri women

“We went to the ocean all the time,” Debra Schwartz told Dateline. “We did a lot of stuff as a family.”. Debra and her older sister, Sherrill, were raised in Bellevue, Washington. “My dad loved it out there,” Debra said. “Our family did a lot of camping.” Bellevue was packed with outdoor adventures, and Debra told Dateline her family enjoyed outdoor life to its fullest.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Two from Rolla injured after pickup strikes rear of military vehicle in Macon County

Two Rolla residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit the rear of a slow-moving military vehicle in southern Macon County. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Patrick Johnston, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. An eleven-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The operator of the multi-purpose military vehicle, 29-year-old Brandon John of Independence, was not reported hurt.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident

Driver arrested in pursuit in Springfield recently released from prison for deadly pursuit. Harrison, Ark. Police Department searching for a man with multiple arrest warrants. The Springfield-Greene County Health and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks partnered to make Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services more accessible for families near the O’Reilly Center for Hope..
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
933kwto.com

Woman from Springfield Found Guilty in Road Rage Incident

A woman from Springfield has been found guilty by a jury in a road rage incident that led to a woman’s death. Elizabeth McKeown was found guilty Friday to charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Barbara Foster. McKeown instigated a road rage incident...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

Joplin man indicted for Fentanyl trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute. Forty-year-old Cody Dalton Romines was charged in an indictment returned on Tuesday with one count of possessing fentanyl to distribute. The federal indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested for trying to smother neighbor in her sleep

ROLLA, Mo. – Rolla Police officers responded to a reported assault at about 2 am on June 9. According to a release from the Rolla Police Department, a woman reported that her 75-year-old neighbor had entered her home and tried to smother her with a pillow while she was sleeping. The woman said she was […]
KTLO

Personnel work accident scene in Henderson; motorists advised to avoid area

Motorists traveling in Henderson are advised to use extra caution Sunday morning. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 62/412. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. We’ll have more details when available.
HENDERSON, AR
933kwto.com

Police Identify Victim in Springfield Shooting Tuesday

Springfield Police have released the name of a teenager shot and killed near a local school Tuesday morning. 17-year-old Sebastian Wormington was identified as the victim who was shot and killed near the Christian Schools of Springfield on North Grant Avenue. Officers were called to the scene just after midnight...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested in Aurora after running from officers

AURORA, Mo. – A man has been arrested in Aurora after running from probation and parole officers. After learning he was wanted, the man ran and in an on-foot chase for about 20 minutes before being apprehended by the Aurora-Marionville Police Department. Clay Richardson is charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession […]
AURORA, MO

