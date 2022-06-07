LISTEN: RCC’s Dr. Cris Valdez on Byers & Co

June 10, 2022- Sonja Chargois, Community Engagement and EDI Coordinator at Decatur Memorial Hospital, talks about DMH’s partnership with HSHS St. Mary’s and DCLI and what her role at DMH entails. “There are some disparities when it comes to the marginalized population in our community,” Chargois said. “Having...

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO