Pro Bowl WR Deebo Samuel expected to attend 49ers' mandatory minicamp

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will attend minicamp despite being mired in a contract dispute. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While Samuel has yet to sign a contract extension with the Niners, club officials have indicated nearly all spring long that the star likely wouldn't be traded. San Francisco general manager John Lynch said last week that the All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver "will be part of the 49ers this season."

Samuel would be subject to fines if doesn't attend the mandatory minicamp. Both Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have said that they were optimistic that the team can agree on a new deal with the wideout.

This will be the 26-year-old's first appearance with his teammates, as Samuel had previously skipped the voluntary organized team activities (OTAs). The 2019 36th overall pick led the NFL in yards per reception (18.2) in 2021, while recording 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns on 136 touches.