East Chicago, IN

East Chicago Paraprofessionals Win Increased Pay for Their Work

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool City of East Chicago paraprofessionals, represented by SEIU Local 73, voted overwhelmingly in favor of their new contract. The new two year contract includes a 3% wage increase with retroactive pay...

nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
East Chicago, IN
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
westsuburbanjournal.com

Chicago, Cook County should reconsider their guaranteed basic income pilots

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that Cook County residents will pilot the nation’s largest taxpayer-funded guaranteed income experiment. Chicago and Cook County governments each plan to give away $500 monthly to low-income residents with no strings attached. In its current form, this well-intentioned public policy, funded by our taxpayer dollars, is actually inequitable, lacks necessary accountability mechanisms for sustainability and is ultimately counterproductive to our local economies.
COOK COUNTY, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones declares state of emergency

Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
CALUMET CITY, IL
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
dornob.com

Hem House Brings Modern Charm to Chicago Suburbs at an Affordable Price

A pair of architects and a real estate developer have crafted a single-family home in Chicago that’s actually affordable to most buyers, and it has tons of modern personality to offer. Developed on one of Chicago’s typical 25-by-125-foot residential lots, the 1,300-square-foot Hem House was the brainchild of Ann...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago woman promoting West Side businesses on 'Black Wall Street'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- For many years, economic development has, for the most part, stalled on Chicago's West Side with high rates of poverty and unemployment.But one Lawndale native is on a mission to change that.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek met a West Side superhero who retired from her first career in cosmetology to fulfill her purpose and breathe life into the neighborhood she calls home.Lavern Herron doesn't just dream of a vibrant Lawndale. She's creating it."This is the way they start," Herron said. "They start here. Just displaying their stuff and getting the confidence they need to make sure that they can go...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CPD victim-blamed Lily Shambrook’s mom. Safe streets protest planned this Sunday.

Content warning: This post includes descriptions of children’s deaths. The death of a small child is the most awful thing that can happen to a parent. Sadly, the Chicago Police Department made things even worse for the loved ones of Elizabeth Grace Shambrook, the 3-year-old who was killed by a semi driver yesterday on Leland Avenue in Uptown, by falsely suggesting that her mother caused the crash.
CHICAGO, IL

