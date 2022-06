DULUTH, Minn. (KFGO) – A vehicle in St. Louis County, Minnesota, collided with a moose while traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road just before midnight last night. The moose ended up going through the windshield of the car. The driver, 40-year-old Arthur Peterson of Eveleth, MN,...

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO