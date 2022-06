After nearly two years of uncertainty, high school sports were allowed to return to “normal,” whatever that may mean in the pandemic era, for the 2021-22 school year. Sure, there were a few games missed by players due to positive test results or contact tracing, but it was nothing like the cancellation of spring sports in March 2020 or the rash of games, weeks and seasons lost due to testing and mass quarantines in the condensed 2020-21 year – which didn’t start in Washington until February.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO