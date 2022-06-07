ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

By Kim David
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Two People Injured in Crash Near Elgin

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital following the traffic crash Friday evening near Elgin. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Donald Dvorak of Altura was driving a small SUV that collided with a pickup pulling a cattle trailer on Highway 247. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Dvorak, were taken to Rochester for treatment of what the State Patrol described as non-life-threatening injuries.
1520 The Ticket

Four Guns Recovered After Carjacking in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Several days after a disturbance at a high school graduation ceremony in neighboring Brooklyn Center led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of two handguns, police in Brooklyn Park are reporting the arrests of three men and the seizure of four guns following an armed carjacking Friday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
1520 The Ticket

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
Anoka County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Anoka County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Coon Rapids, MN
1520 The Ticket

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Mankato

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least four deaths in Minnesota as a result of crashes involving motorcycles over the past two days. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday night in the Mankato area. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says a 43-year-old man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle when he crashed on a gravel road just south of Eagle Lake.
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Another Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed

Savage, MN (KROC AM News) - Another motorcyclist has been killed in Minnesota, the latest in a string of recent crashes involving two-wheeled motorists. The latest happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday in Savage, located southwest of the Twin Cities metro. The State Patrol crash report says the motorcyclist was driving...
1520 The Ticket

Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
1520 The Ticket

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coon#Violent Crime#Kroc Am News
1520 The Ticket

One Person Injured in Wabasha County Crash

Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a crash on Highway 63 in Lake City Tuesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling south on the highway and was stopped to turn at Cross Street. Another SUV that was also traveling south collided with the first SUV in the intersection just after 8:30 p.m.
LAKE CITY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Drug Trafficking Conviction Sends Dodge County Man to Prison

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News - A Dodge County man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for drug and weapons-related convictions stemming from an investigation into shipments of methamphetamine from Mexico to southern Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Matthew Lyman of Mantorville last year admitted...
1520 The Ticket

Truck Driver Involved in Blaine Fatal Crash Arrested

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1520 The Ticket

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
1520 The Ticket

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
1520 The Ticket

Southern Minnesota Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
1520 The Ticket

Missing Scuba Diver Found Dead in Lake Minnetonka

Orono, MN (KROC-AM News) - A diver was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pulled from Lake Minnetonka Friday afternoon. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived in Maxwell Bay, Lake Minnetonka to search for a missing scuba diver around Noon. Hennepin County Water Patrol and the Minnesota DNR used sonar equipment to search for the diver.
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Avoids Prison In Drug Case

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who was involved in a big drug bust was given a stayed prison sentence Monday. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 26-year-old Abdullai Islaw to 65 months in prison but it was stayed for 5 years. He will be on probation for 5 years.
1520 The Ticket

Two Fatal Overnight Shootings in Minneapolis

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - Two men were shot and killed during the overnight hours in Minneapolis this weekend. The first incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when Minneapolis Police received multiple reports of gunshots. The victim, who authorities said was in his late 20s, was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of South Cedar Avenue. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy