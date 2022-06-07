Who To Know: Bucci Roofing

PORSTMOUTH, R.I. – (WPRI) For the fourth time in a month, parts of Rhode Island were shaken by an earthquake. At around 8:52 PM EDT, the Magnitude 1.6 quake hit near Portsmouth. While certainly not strong, the tremor was felt in Bristol, Barrington and East Providence, according to reports...
DID YOU FEEL IT? The fourth earthquake in a month hit near Portsmouth Saturday Evening. Sunday wasn’t too bad at all. Yes, we had some extra clouds and some rain showers, but a good portion of the day was dry — sorry beach-goers, you got the light showers. Then, a few downpours came through this evening…and more are possible.
Saturday was quite the day today! Many people from the 12 News Team walked in the Gaspee Days Parade, and while it was warm, it really was a super nice day (and it was great seeing everyone!) Did you catch Saturday’s sunset? Wow!. Overnight, the weather stays quiet with...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one month since a 75-year-old man was reported missing in the Berkshires and has not been found yet. According to State Police, 75-year-old Giuseppe Musto of Boston was reported missing from his home early morning on Sunday, May 8. His pickup truck was located in the DCR parking lot at Mount Washington State Forest later that day.
Dec. 16, 2009: a Providence man is shot and killed on his front porch. The victim worked as a security guard and wasn’t involved in any criminal activity, according to his family. In this week’s Cold Case — why they believe his final words could offer a clue about...
Comments / 0