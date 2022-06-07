Every Premier League club's best signing of the 2021/22 season

New York City FC are yet to receive a suitable offer for striker Valentin Castellanos amid intense Premier League interest, sources have confirmed to 90min. The Argentine striker is one of the most sought-after players in Major League Soccer right now after winning the Golden Boot last year with 19 goals in 32 regular-season appearances. Castellanos went on to score three goals in three Playoff outings to fire NCYFC to MLS Cup glory, continuing that form into 2022 with 11 goals in 18 games so far.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO