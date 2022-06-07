ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China warns Australia to manage its military or face ‘serious consequences’ after plane intercepted

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
A Chinese J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. Australia says a fighter intercepted an RAAF plane in a ‘dangerous manoeuvre’ on 26 May.

China has warned Australia to stop “provocations” or face “serious consequences” after the Albanese government said a Chinese jet intercepted an RAAF plane in a dangerous manoeuvre in late May.

Australia complained to China over its interception of a maritime surveillance flight in international airspace in the South China Sea region on 26 May which Australia labelled “very dangerous”.

But China said on Tuesday the Australian P-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft came near the airspace of the disputed Paracel Islands – known as Xisha in China.

The aircraft “approached for reconnaissance, ignoring repeated warnings from the Chinese side”, defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said at a press conference.

The People’s Liberation Army organised naval and air forces to identify the military aircraft “issuing a warning to drive it away”, Tan said. “The Australian military plane seriously threatened China’s sovereignty and security and the measures taken by the Chinese military were professional, safe, reasonable and legal.”

Tan accused Australia of spreading “false information” and called the actions of the Australian pilots “dangerous and provocative”. China warned Australia to manage the actions of its naval and air forces or face “serious consequences”.

The Australian government published a statement on Sunday saying that on 26 May “a RAAF P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft during a routine maritime surveillance activity in international airspace in the South China Sea region”.

The Defence statement added: “The intercept resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew.”

The defence minister, Richard Marles, did not reveal the exact location of the incident at the time or exactly how close the planes came to each other – but he did outline further details at a press conference.

“What occurred was that the J-16 aircraft flew very close to the side of the P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft,” he said.

“In flying close to the side, it released flares, the J-16 then accelerated and cut across the nose of the P-8, settling in front of the P-8 at very close distance. At that moment, it then released a bundle of chaff which contains small pieces of aluminium, some of which were ingested into the engine of the P-8 aircraft. Quite obviously, this is very dangerous.”

Australia has argued it is not unusual for it to undertake surveillance flights over the strategic waterway which Beijing insists comes under its domain despite a 2016 Hague ruling that dismissed its claim.

In February, Canberra accused the Chinese military of shining a military-grade laser at one of its defence planes over waters north of Australia, labelling it an “act of intimidation”.

Ryan Pratt
5d ago

China is on a hefty amount of crack to think it can just "warn away" aircraft in a "contested" area. If China isn't careful, it may need to heed it's own warnings.

Patrick Coulter
5d ago

maybe we need to just go ahead and splash a couple of the aggressive fighters and let them know that when you fucj with the bull you get the horns. international airspace is open for all to use and you can't just arbitrarily claim it

paul8539
4d ago

China is the one who is making the provocations. We need to get across to the Chinese in clear terms that they do not own the South China Sea.

