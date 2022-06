LANSING, MI – Planning to hit the beach this summer?. Anyone who answered yes will want to be aware of a new policy the Department of Natural Resources is now enforcing. Initially proposed in 2021, the update to the Michigan’s Land Use Order (Section 5.1.6) allows the DNR to prevent, and potentially fine, anyone who enters water from a state-managed beach when risks to human health and safety are present.

