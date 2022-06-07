ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus driver stabbed by fare evader in Brooklyn, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
 5 days ago

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDEN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A bus driver was stabbed by a fare evader in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday.

The 39-year-old victim was driving an MTA bus in the vicinity of Ocean and Flatbush avenues at around 12:30 a.m. when a man entered the rear door and attempted to skip paying for the fare, according to authorities. The driver confronted the man, and the suspect retaliated by stabbing the driver in the stomach and slashing him above the eye. The suspect fled afterward, and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the stabbing have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

