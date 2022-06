The Colorado Avalanche are gearing up for the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, looking to end the Bolts’ reign as back-to-back champions. When the series gets underway on Wednesday, it’ll have been almost 10 days since the last time the Avs played a game, giving their injured players ample time to rest up. Jared Bednar offered an injury update on Nazem Kadri, which included a glimmer of hope for fans that the star forward could make a shock return to the ice during the series against the Lightning.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO