MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Jontaj and LaRonda Wallace’s new business is a way they can share their love of the water with the community. The Wallaces are frequent visitors to Cedar Point and said they live for thrill and excitement. While visiting one time, they spotted a business that rents out personal watercraft to people for hours at a time. They thought, why not try that in Jackson County.

JACKSON, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO