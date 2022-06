The Tampa Bay Lightning have done the unthinkable, reaching their third straight Stanley Cup Finals. They did so in impressive fashion, winning four straight games against the New York Rangers. The Rangers won the first two games on home ice and were completely dominated the rest of the way. The Lightning took them out of their game and did not let the Rangers have any room offensively. They move on to face the Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche.

