All killer and no filler, an essential round-up of the year’s finest literary offerings. Trends and “-cores” may come and go, but reading a good book in the sun is truly a ‘forever’ thing. If your ideal summer is a long one, full of short kings and shorter paperbacks, then look no further. Between a slice-of-life story set in Japan, a reissued trans punk narrative that would come to shape a generation, and Ottessa Moshfegh’s latest fictional bombshell — if nothing else, it’s clear that 2022 has been a year of great literature. Not least because it’s also the one Britney Spears announced her memoir in.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO