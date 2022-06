GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Attorneys for Michael Lang are asking for a new trial, based in large part on their inability to argue self-defense. A Hamilton County jury found Lang guilty in May for first-degree murder in the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Lang was accused of shooting Sgt. Smith in the chest and thigh during a standoff in his Grundy Center home in April 2021.

GRUNDY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO