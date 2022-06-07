Lake-Lehman shuts out Panther Valley, 5-0, to advance to Class 3A baseball quarterfinals
Nick Finarelli drove in the game’s first run and pitched a complete game shutout as Lake-Lehman defeated Panther Valley, 5-0, in a Class 3A first round game on Monday. The Black Knights now advance to the state quarterfinals.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
