Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school baseball and softball (May 31-June 5)

Here are some stars from last week’s high school baseball and softball games across Ohio.

By Kayla Harvey | Photo by Jeff Harwell

Kaylynn Carter, Wheelersburg softball

The freshman pitcher allowed no hits and got the final six outs as Wheelersburg held on to their 5-2 lead over Tuslaw to capture the OHSAA Division III softball state title.

Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg softball

Led her team with two runs, a hit and an RBI in Wheelersburg’s state title win.

Maggie Richards, Strasburg softball

With Strasburg leading 3-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Lincolnview had runners on second and third with two outs. Richards made the game-winning play at the plate after a runner scored and threw the ball toward home to tag the runner out and take the Division IV title 4-2 over the Lancers. Richards also had an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Amelia Spidell, Strasburg softball

Was efficient in the circle and gave up five hits and two runs while striking out nine through seven innings.

Hanna Massaro, Triway softball

Had a run and a single to help Triway to its first softball state title and finish the season 30-1 after defeating Johnathan Alder 2-1 to take home the Division II state championship.

Carter Wachtel, Triway softball

Wachtel threw a complete game and allowed just one walk and two hits while striking out 10.

KK Mathis, Lakota West softball

Hit a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with a team-high three hits. Mathis threw a complete game, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out six as Lakota West defeated Holland Springfield 9-2 to win the Division I state title.

Haley Hibbard, Lakota West softball

Had a run, two hits and three RBIs in the Firebirds’ championship win.

Danielle Robins, Jonathan Alder softball

Finished with three runs, two hits and an RBI in a 5-0 shutout win over Oak Harbor in a Division II semifinal playoff game.

Meredith Rankl, Tuslaw softball

Threw a complete game and allowed six hits and a run while striking out 11 in a 6-1 win over Miami East in a Division III semifinal playoff game.

Zak Sigman, Grove City baseball

In 6 2/3 innings pitched, Sigman struck out six batters, while giving up just three hits and four walks. Grove City defeated Hilliard Darby 2-0 in the regional final.

JJ Popick, Louisville baseball

Scored two runs to help Louisville shut out University School 3-0 in a Division III regional semifinal.

Blake Bradford, Sylvania Northview baseball

With St. Ignatius’ bases loaded and a 3-1 lead for Sylvania, Bradford's final pitch was a strikeout to get the regional final win over the Wildcats.

Jake Vasil, Kenston baseball

Struck out 10 and allowed just two walks and three hits in a complete-game effort to shut out North Royalton 4-0 in a Division I regional semifinal.

Will Francis, Chardon baseball

Francis went 2-for-2 and had two runs as Chardon took down Louisville 7-3 to win the regional championship.

Ryan Piech, Walsh Jesuit baseball

The Xavier recruit pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out nine to blank Hoover 4-0.

Josiah Raber, Waynedale baseball

Went 4-for-4 with two triples and scored three times as Waynedale topped Hawken 8-2 to earn its first regional championship since 2016.

Michael Ciavolella, Archbishop Hoban baseball

Went 2-for-3 and scored two runs in an 8-5 regional championship victory over Colombian.

Jacob Miller, Liberty Union baseball

The Louisville signee and MLB draft prospect limited Ridgewood to just one hit and allowed one run while striking out 15 in a 2-1 Division III regional semifinal victory.

Dimitri Boumis, Bishop Hartley baseball

The senior pitched a complete game, striking out seven and allowing four hits to defeat Steubenville 5-0 in a regional final.