A fundraiser invitation for former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee’s campaign indicates she has strong support in the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The event will be held at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre in Tampa on June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. The invitation lists suggested contribution tiers ranging from $250 per person to attend up to $2,900 per person to earn a spot on the host committee.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO