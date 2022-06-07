ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

Dublin 4-H Center recognized on National Register of Historic Places

By Josie Smith University of Georgia
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZOhM_0g33aeEx00

DUBLIN — Georgia 4-H recognized the historical significance of the Dublin 4-H Center on May 14 with a program at the Emery Thomas Auditorium, which was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.

The Dublin 4-H Center opened in 1957 and became the first state center for black 4-H Club members in the United States. Thanks to the dedication of Percy Hunter Stone and other black Cooperative Extension agents, the center served black 4-Hers and their families until it closed in 1968.

The event honored the contributions of Stone and other leaders who worked toward representation and equality for black 4-Hers during segregation. Stone was born in Franklin County, Va., in 1893 and later received his college degree at Hampton Institute in Virginia. He began his career as a county extension agent in Clarke County in 1919 and then moved to Savannah in 1923 to become Georgia’s first Negro State 4-H Club leader.

In 1939, Stone assisted with the acquisition of property in Laurens County to begin construction of the Dublin 4-H Center. World War II slowed the construction of the new facility for black 4-H members, but Stone continued his efforts, and by 1954 there were 50,000 black 4-H members in Georgia.

Stone retired from extension in 1956 and moved to Washington, D.C., to serve in the Federal Extension Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He returned to Georgia in 1957 for the dedication of the Dublin 4-H Center. In April, Stone was announced as an inductee to the National 4-H Hall of Fame.

The Emery Thomas Auditorium is the only building that remains at the Dublin 4-H Center. Emery Thomas served as the Laurens County Extension agent and was the first black alderman to serve on Dublin’s city council. His granddaughter, Tonya Thomas Berry, attended the May 14 event.

“I was so thrilled to be a part of this special recognition,” Berry said following the program.

“As a young 4-Her growing up in Georgia, coming here to camp was truly the highlight of my summer,” UGA Extension Agent Dorothy Graves said during her remarks. “Not only did the 4-H motto instill in me the (idea) ‘to make the best better,’ it also extended the rights to help me live out that motto.”

Graves commented that 4-H helps young people become citizens who contribute to their communities, just as Stone did during his tenure as a 4-H leader.

Fred Harrison, retired director of extension and dean emeritus for Fort Valley State University, discussed the importance of including the history of Dublin 4-H Center in the story of Georgia 4-H.

“It was only 65 years ago that this camp was dedicated,” Harrison recalled. “The 4-H program in Georgia was segregated, we had two separate camps. … The reason we can confidently say today that the extension programs in Georgia are combined is because people like Percy Hunter Stone worked hard and did not quit.”

Harrison also acknowledged the progress that has been made since.

“There is much work to be done, but Georgia has led the way, and Georgia has a story to tell,” he said in his closing comments.

The history of Dublin 4-H Center will be commemorated with permanent signage installed at the entrance to the Emery Thomas Auditorium. Replicas of the displays have been installed in Sutton Hall at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.

“We are committed to making sure this history is remembered,” Arch Smith, Georgia’s 4-H state leader and director, said. “The 4-Hers of tomorrow will have the opportunity to learn about the work that was done by those who came before them.”

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places deemed worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.

For more information about Georgia 4-H, contact a UGA Extension office or visit www.georgia4h.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Georgia Farm Bureau celebrates 85th anniversary

ALBANY — Georgia Farm Bureau is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. The organization began when a group of farmers from seven counties in northwest Georgia met at the Bartow County courthouse on June 17, 1937. Farmers attended the meeting organized by Robert M. Stiles, a Bartow County farmer,...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Georgia city demolishes homeless camp called health hazard

MACON, Ga. — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia’s largest city has bulldozed a homeless camp, saying it was a health hazard. Local news outlets report that Macon-Bibb County crews on Wednesday cleared the camp near the Ocmulgee River north of downtown Macon. City-county officials said they notified camp residents last week that they had to leave, citing a lack of sanitation and open fires near gas stations. “You can see it and you can smell it: this is not a place people should be living,” Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins told Georgia Public Broadcasting.
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

Lee County's Joey Davenport new president of state building officials organization

LEESBURG — Lee County Chief Building Official Joey Davenport has been selected as president of the Building Officials Association of Georgia for 2022. Davenport has worked for Lee County more than 20 years. In November of 1998, he began his career with the county working in the Planning & Engineering Department as the construction site inspector. Within just a few years, Davenport was named chief building official by the Lee County Board of Commissioners.
LEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dublin, GA
Government
City
Savannah, GA
State
Washington State
City
Dublin, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Albany Herald

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College professor demonstrates array of talents

TIFTON — The calf was on the way. But the baby’s mama needed help. Mary Ellen Hicks was ready. Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will tell you that Hicks, a much-acclaimed professor of Animal Science for the past 33 years, is always ready, whether it’s in the classroom, in an advising session, or assisting in the delivery of a new calf on ABAC’s J.G. Woodroof Farm.
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Democratic committee: Joyce Barlow campaign 'a race to watch'

ALBANY — The Joyce Barlow campaign for Georgia state representative of House District 151 was named to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s list of most closely watched races for 2022. The DLCC selects critical races with strong candidates from across the country to highlight on its spotlight races page in an effort to raise awareness and resources for candidates like Barlow.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Museum of Art presents 'Freedom Eve'

ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art will observe Juneteenth with “Freedom’s Eve,” a free community event from 2-4 p.m. on June 18 at the museum, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive. The event will feature a special reading by Albany author Angie Cain Jones from her...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Black People#The National Park Service#Hampton Institute
41nbc.com

Macon man sentenced in dog fighting and drug distribution ring case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the 12th defendant– a 40 year-old man from Macon– has been sentenced after being involved in a dog fighting and drug distribution ring that has been active from May of 2019 to February of 2020. Shelley Johnson...
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

Westover grad awarded Albany Woman's Club scholarship

ALBANY — Amari Cody, a recent graduate of Westover High School, is the 2022 winner of the GFWC Albany Woman’s Club Education Scholarship Award. The award was presented to Amari at the club’s May meeting. Based on academic achievement, activities in the school and community, and a positive attitude about furthering education, Amari excelled in all areas considered.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded. Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other. The third victim, 23-year-old […]
WJBF

10-year-old shot on East Boundary in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old has been shot. Authorities say that the incident happened on the 400 block of East Telfair Street at the East Augusta Commons. Authorities also say that the call came in at around 3:30 P.M. that the 10-year-old had been shot. According […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Residents react to Regency Mall revitalization plans

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Plans for revitalization and growth in South Augusta have gained the support of some people living in the area. ” I know that there has been other people thinking about doing other things there and it hasn’t come true, but maybe this is the time. It’s a great plan. So, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb judge signs order closing Houston Avenue convenience store for a month

MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store is now closed for at least a month after a judge signed a temporary restraining order Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from Macon-Bibb County, Mayor Lester Miller authorized the county to file a complaint to abate public nuisance against Friends Food Mart on Houston Avenue. Then, a temporary restraining order hearing was held.
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
256
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy