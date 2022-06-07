Pittston Area dominates South Western, 13-0, to advance to Class 5A softball quarterfinals
Gianna Adams was strong once again in the circle and helped chip in at the plate as Pittston Area got past South Western, 13-0, in a Class 5A softball first round game on Monday. The Patriots now advance to the state quarterfinals.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
