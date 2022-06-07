Montoursville defeats Wyoming Area, 5-2, to advance to Class 4A baseball quarterfinals
In a matchup of Warriors, the "road" Warriors emerged victorious as Montoursville defeated Wyoming Area, 5-2, in a Class 4A first round game on Monday. Montoursville now advances to the state quarterfinals.
