The Army has recommended to the White House that Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams be appointed to be the next commander of U.S. Army Europe/Africa, according to a report. Williams, who is the superintendent of West Point, would be nominated for a fourth star if he’s approved, and it would make him the first black general to hold the position, Politico reports. He is the first black general to lead the academy.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO