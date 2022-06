Funeral arrangements have been made for two men who died in an incident that happened Tuesday at the Big Rivers R.D. Green Plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County. The life of 34-year-old Eric Williams of Henderson will be remembered at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, during a funeral service at the Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO