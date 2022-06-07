Montgomery outlasts Tri-Valley, 1-0 in nine innings, to advance to Class 1A softball quarterfinals
Sloan Wooten and Kaitlyn Raemsch hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the 9th inning to lead Montgomery to a stunning 1-0 win over Tri-Valley in a Class 1A softball first round game on Monday. The Red Raiders now advance to the state quarterfinals.
