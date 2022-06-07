Central Columbia edges Scranton Prep, 5-4, to advance to the Class 3A baseball quarterfinals
Jansen Sarisky delivered the game-winning RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 7th as Central Columbia defeated Scranton Prep, 5-4, in a Class 3A first round game on Monday. The Bluejays now advance to the state quarterfinals.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
