Connelly Springs man arrested after shooting: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Connelly Springs man is facing charges after shooting someone last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 8 p.m. last Friday near 6255 East Meadow Trail in Connelly Springs. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital to be treated.
An initial investigation identified 59-year-old Connelly Springs resident Clarence Teems as the suspect. Teems had fled the scene and a search ensued.
The next day deputies located the suspect and he was arrested.
He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.
