VA nurse earns top health care management credential

DUBLIN — Dr. Debra A. Mann, chief nurse of acute care at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. Mann is board-certified in health care management.

“The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” CAE president Deborah J. Bowen said. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, health care leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”

Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 health care executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination.

Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.

