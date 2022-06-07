ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VA nurse earns top health care management credential

By From staff reports
 5 days ago
Debra A. Mann Special Photo

DUBLIN — Dr. Debra A. Mann, chief nurse of acute care at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. Mann is board-certified in health care management.

“The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” CAE president Deborah J. Bowen said. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, health care leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”

Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 health care executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement and passing a comprehensive examination.

Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.

For more information regarding the FACHE credential, contact the ACHE Department of Member Services by calling (312) 424-9400, emailing contact@ache.org, or visiting ache.org/FACHE.

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of more than 48,000 health care executives who lead hospitals, health care systems and other health care organizations. ACHE’s mission is to advance its members and health care management excellence. ACHE’s established network of 77 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level. In addition, ACHE is known for its magazine, Healthcare Executive, and its career development and public policy programs. Through such efforts, ACHE works toward its vision of being the pre-eminent professional society for leaders dedicated to improving health. The Foundation of the American College of Healthcare Executives was established to further advance health care management excellence through education and research.

For more information, visit www.ache.org.

