Marc Fisher Lands Licensing Deal to Design and Sell Earth Footwear

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
Marc Fisher Footwear continues to grow its brand portfolio with a new partnership in the comfort space.

The Greenwich, Conn.-based shoe manufacturer announced today that it has landed a multiyear agreement to license the Earth brand for men’s and women’s footwear.

Beginning Nov. 1, Marc Fisher Footwear will be responsible for designing, producing, marketing and distributing Earth branded shoes and also will operate the Earth website, including customer acquisition, digital marketing and customer service activities. The first collections under Marc Fisher Footwear will deliver for spring ’23 and put the focus on sustainability.

“Earth is an authentic comfort footwear brand, and we are excited about the opportunity to build a thoughtfully designed and innovative collection of sustainable shoes with eco-friendly materials and expand the product assortment to an even broader consumer market,” CEO Marc Fisher said in a statement.

Fisher’s company is best known for its fashion expertise, producing trend-right looks for Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and other licensors, as well as its own namesake labels: Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. However, in 2017, the company also pushed into the comfort market with its purchase of Easy Spirit and has been growing that brand through category and line expansions .

Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear’s licensed brands, said the company sees the potential for Earth to grow significantly through its own direct-to-consumer website and also with wholesale partners. “We have had tremendous success in the comfort space and our belief is wellness and foot health are all intertwined, and creating sustainable, yet modern fashionable shoes is something the customer wants,” she said in a statement.

The Earth brand has been undergoing a period of rapid change over the past year and half. The Massachusetts-based footwear company was acquired in August 2021 by Windsong Global LLC from the Meynard family for an undisclosed amount. And in January, the company hired a new CEO, Alison Bergen, who brought experience reshaping established brands.

Bergen joined Earth from Aerosoles, where she orchestrated a turnaround strategy post-bankruptcy that culminated in the brand’s sale to American Exchange Group in January. During her three years at the helm, Bergen helped to modernize the comfort label and shape a stronger fashion direction , while also expanding its distribution opportunities. And one of the key tactics in her play book was licensing production to partners like American Exchange.

For his part, Windsong chairman William Sweedler said his company aims to capitalize on Marc Fisher’s industry expertise to bolster the Earth business. “In combination with their robust distribution network and strong digital and e-commerce team, we believe they will accelerate growth, increase brand awareness and will position Earth in the comfort footwear category to today’s growing eco-conscious customer base,” he said in a statement.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
