This Meghan Markle-Loved Stroller Brand Just Launched a New Model That Folds & Unfolds in 1 Second

By Rita Templeton
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago

We love that despite being a celebrity, Meghan Markle often opts for the more affordable (read: accessible to those of us who aren’t celebs) products — even for her kids.

The fancy, handmade Silver Cross Balmoral has been the official stroller of the royal family since the days of King George, and with its steep $4,500 price tag, it isn’t exactly a baby item that’s going on just anybody’s registry. But Meghan and Harry have proven they’re not afraid to break with tradition , and Meghan has favored brands that come at a decidedly more reasonable price point. Her stroller of choice for Archie and Lilibet was the Bugaboo Ant, which is so popular it’s hard to get your hands on one to this day.

Never fear, though — Bugaboo has a brand new model coming out called the Butterfly. It officially releases on June 28th, but it’s available for pre-order right now at Amazon , so you can snag one before they sell out … and feel a little bit like royalty. The Bugaboo Butterfly is already going fast, so don’t sleep on pre-ordering this stroller, because it’s got some amazing features that make it a snap to use and store.

First of all, let’s talk about the “fold-and-go” experience, which means no more struggling to open and close a bulky stroller. The Bugaboo Butterfly can be folded one-handed, in one second. It’s lightweight — only 16 pounds — which means it’s a breeze to carry (it even has a carry strap, though you can also pick it up by the leg rest or handlebar, whichever is most comfortable). Its ultra compact design is not only easy to store, it’s also travel-certified and can fit neatly into most overhead bins on airplanes and trains. And with that one-second fold, you won’t be that person clogging up the aisle while you wrestle your stroller in. (We all know that feeling … instant anxiety!)

While the Bugaboo Butterfly is packed with parent-friendly features, it’s an exceptional ride for babies and toddlers up to 50 pounds, too. 4-wheel suspension makes it smooth sailing even over bumpy terrain — and any jolts are absorbed further by the Butterfly’s high back rest and extra-padded inlay. It can be easily reclined (again, using only one hand!) and comes with an extra-large 4-panel sun canopy that includes a mesh panel for optimal air circulation.

Bugaboo Butterfly Ultra-Compact Stroller $429.00

And because we know babies equal hauling around a ton of crap, the Bugaboo Butterfly has an extra large basket underneath the seat that holds up to 17 pounds — more than the weight of the stroller itself! It has a flexible opening and is accessible from both the front and the back.

It’s also compatible with Bugaboo accessories like the top-rated cup holder and secure smartphone holder, so you can get even more out of your Butterfly.

The royals have always been trendsetters, so get your hands on the Bugaboo Butterfly before it’s hard to find. If a Bugaboo is good enough for Archie and Lili … we want one too!

