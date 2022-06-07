ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Oral arguments set June 22 for subcircuit case

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - Oral arguments will be heard on Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine's challenge of a new law creating judicial subcircuits in local courts, including Madison County. The hearing is set for June 22 at the 4 th District Appellate Court via...

The Telegraph

New district brings GOP incumbents to a primary

Two incumbents are competing for the Republican nomination for a new 15th Congressional District seat with Rodney Davis touting his legislative experience and Mary Miller pointing to her endorsement by former President Donald Trump. The winner of the June 28 primary election will face Democrat Paul J. Lange of Quincy, who is running unopposed for his party's nomination.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Wykoff joins law firm

EDWARDSVILLE — The Gori Law Firm has added attorney Katie Wykoff to the firm's Medicare and liens division. Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Wykoff was a prosecutor at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for 12 years. She specialized in felony cases involving reckless homicide and aggravated DUI counseling death/great bodily harm.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Capers deemed unfit for trial in Ladds' deaths

The man accused of killing a prominent Edwardsville couple has been found unfit to stand trial and assigned to a mental health facility under the Illinois Department of Human Services. Zachary Capers, 26, was sending strange messages to his family, according to Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland who wrote to Associate Judge Neil Schroeder saying an expert for the defense told her about the unusual behavior. Capers is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, both of Edwardsville. Michael Ladd, a contractor, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, a chiropractor, were found stabbed to death around 10:30 a.m. on March 18, 2019, at their residence in the 800 block of North Kansas Street.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton discusses Amphitheater control Wednesday

Aldermen want more control over what happens at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. At Monday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen deferred action on a motion to amend the city code. If approved, the commission would require permission from the council to enter into contracts, leases, licensing agreements and other binding commitments. At Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert was shocked at the proposal. "If there were major issues with the operation of the amphitheater, it would seem highly unlikely that partners in the business community would continue to invest year after year," Herkert said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Solar array advancing in Alton

ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground. In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Tanks removed in Alton

ALTON — Three underground fuel tanks are being removed from a job site in Alton as part of environmental clean-up work. The removal of the tanks at at 443 East Broadway in Alton is being conducted under the supervision of an inspector from the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office. The agency has a division devoted to overseeing the installation and safe removal of underground fuel tanks.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis resident charged with identity theft

A St. Louis resident was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Kennetta E. Darby, 63, was charged with identity theft, a Class 1 felony, offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Sierra Club event set for Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will have their monthly speaker series at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The event will about the Natural Resource Damage Assessment process and ongoing restoration efforts in the state. The focus will be on the heron and egret rookery restoration project currently taking place in the Metro East area. The guest speaker is Carson McNamara, Natural Resource Specialist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Contaminant Assessment Section. Participants are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

A Wood River man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Brett Lowder, 36, of Wood River, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, possession of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony, and use of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
The Telegraph

Three years later, work still not set on Riverview Drive

ALTON - Work has yet to begin on Riverview Drive repairs more than three years after problems were discovered. At Wednesday's city council meeting, aldermen deferred a motion to accept a design bill proposal by GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado, to begin Phase 1 of the reconstruction of the roadway to the next Committee of the Whole meeting planned June 20.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

County projects $5.2M in investment income

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is projecting a record $5.2 million in investment income this year, according to Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser. Slusser told the Finance and Government Operations Committee that, from 2012 to 2016 the county earned an average of $826,000 annually. From 2017 to 2022 it averaged $3.96 million.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

St. Charles man indicted for armed violence

A St. Charles man was indicted for a Class X felony and two Class 3 felonies on Thursday by Madison County. Jeramie M. Conner, 32, was indicted for armed violence, a Class X felony. Conner was also charged with possession of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Evidence collected in Alton death

Police on Thursday night were collecting items as part of an investigation into the suspected homicide of an Alton woman. On Thursday Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at about 12:59 p.m., Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference where an adult was found deceased in a residence. A woman reportedly contacted police after finding her daughter dead in an Alton apartment.  Around 7 p.m. Alton Police and Illinois State Police crime scene technicians were completing a multi-hour search of a commercial-size dumpster located on an adjacent property near the apartments. Sources said cameras on and around the nearby Milton Center may have captured an image of a male subject tossing items into the dumpster late Wednesday night.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Golden graduates celebrate at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Golden Graduates paved the way for future generations of Cougars. These alumni, who graduated 50 or more years ago, returned to their alma mater this spring to celebrate with one another and with the Class of 2022 during commencement weekend May 4-7.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Hasty named Rotary Teen of the Year

Abigail Hasty has been named the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's 2022 Student of the Year. Hasty, the daughter of Jeanna and Michael Hasty, is the 25th Student of the Year named by the organization. She will receive a $6,000 scholarship.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Legion falls to Washington, Mo. in tourney semis

BALLWIN, Mo. - Starts can be crucial for momentum in baseball. Washington (Mo.) Post 218 had a good start Sunday, but Alton Post 126 didn't. Washington was up to the challenge early at the plate, and hurler Sam Turrili did the rest in Post 218's 9-2 win over Alton in a semifinal matchup Sunday of the 2022 Baseball BATtles Cancer Tournament at the Ballwin Athletic Association Complex.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Turner receives health care award

SPRINGFIELD – Rural health advocates gathered Thursday at Springfield Clinic to honor state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, for newly signed legislation. “Our rural health centers across the state have struggled to maintain adequate staff,” said Turner. “This law will mean that people across the state will have more access to high quality health care by incentivizing medical professionals to work in underserved areas.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

