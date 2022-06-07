ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘are tracking Denzel Dumfries with Erik ten Hag considering transfer for Inter star’ in hint at formation change

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045qDL_0g33Z6T900

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly tracking Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Red Devils are expected to completely revamp their squad this summer following a disastrous season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlE56_0g33Z6T900
Man Utd are tracking Dumfries as Inter Milan consider a sale Credit: Getty

New boss Erik ten Hag has already put together a list of potential transfer targets, and Dumfries, 26, is said to be at the very top.

The 52-year-old is claimed to be a huge fan of the fellow Dutchman, who registered 12 goal contributions in 45 appearances across all competitions last season for Inter after a stunning Euros for Holland.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Man Utd have now started to track him in order to prepare for a potential bid.

Dumfries played as a right wing-back for the majority of last season, which could suggest that Ten Hag will try implementing a back five when the next campaign kicks off.

However, the Red Devils may face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for his signature.

Inter Milan are open to the idea of selling Dumfries as it increases the likelihood of them retaining Italian centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who is also being targeted by the Red Devils.

Ten Hag and his staff are searching for defensive reinforcements ahead of next season.

Man Utd conceded 57 goals during the 2021/22 campaign - the highest amount since 1978/79 when they let in 63.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Juventus star Mathijs de Ligt has emerged as a key target, but Chelsea are also interested.

They are also targeting Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, with Ten Hag eager to begin talks.

Another priority signing for the new boss is Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is said to be unhappy with the role he has been offered at Camp Nou.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Erik Ten Hag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Italian#Juventus
The US Sun

Guendouzi vows to ‘try and push’ for Saliba to stay at Marseille next season in move that will infuriate Arsenal

MATTEO GUENDOUZI has pledged to "try and push" William Saliba to leave Arsenal and join Marseille permanently. Saliba, 21, enjoyed a brilliant campaign at Stade Velodrome, producing exceptional performances and even becoming a full France international. The centre-back is due back in North London for pre-season but former Gunner Guendouzi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
487K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy