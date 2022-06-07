8 LA City Council Seats on Primary Ballot, Including 3 Without Incumbents

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Races for eight of the 15 seats on the Los Angeles City Council are on Tuesday's primary election ballot, with three of posts up for grabs thanks to the lack of incumbents.

In Council District 5 -- which includes Bel Air, Encino, Westwood, Encino and Fairfax -- Councilman Paul Koretz is termed-out and running for city controller.

Candidates vying for the seat are Katy Young Yaroslavsky, former senior environment and arts policy deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and a daughter-in-law of former Supervisor and Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky, who represented the district from 1975-94; attorney and small business owner Sam Yebri; UCLA School of Law lecturer Jimmy Biblarz; and former chair of the Mid City West Neighborhood Council Scott Epstein.

Councilman Mike Bonin, who has represented Council District 11 since 2013, decided not to run for a third term on the City Council, saying he wanted to focus on his mental health. Vying to represent the westside district -- which includes Venice, Pacific Palisades, Mar Vista and other Westside neighborhoods are: civil rights and eviction defense attorney Erin Darling, who was endorsed by Bonin; former adviser to a Board of Education member Allison Holdorff Polhill; attorney and former Board of Public Works President Greg Good; attorney Traci Park; former Venice Neighborhood Council member and land use attorney Mike Newhouse; Venice Neighborhood Council President Jim Murez; medical delivery driver Mat Smith; and teacher Midsanon "Soni" Lloyd.

Council District 15, which includes San Pedro, Wilmington and Watts, has four candidates running to replace Councilman Joe Buscaino, who was running for mayor before dropping out of the race in May. Appearing on the ballot to represent the district are Harbor City Neighborhood Council President Danielle Sandoval; Tim McOsker, businessman and chief of staff for then-Mayor James Hahn; educator and community organizer Bryant Odega; and businessman and former Port of Los Angeles marketing manager Anthony Santich.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is running for a third term to represent District 13, which includes the neighborhoods of Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park and Atwater Village. His opponents are community organizer and police abolition advocate Al Corado; Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Johnson; labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez; and Kate Pynoos, former homelessness policy adviser to Bonin.

The top two candidates in each race will continue to a runoff in November, unless one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote during the primary. Elections for Los Angeles City Council districts 1, 3, 7 and 9 include only two candidates and will be decided during Tuesday's election.

Councilman Gil Cedillo is seeking his third term to represent Council District 1 -- which includes Glassell Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Westlake, Chinatown and Pico-Union. Cedillo will face community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield is running for a third term, as well, to represent Council District 3, which includes neighborhoods in the southwest San Fernando Valley. He'll face businessman and Child Development Institute Board Member Scott Silverstein.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking a second term in the City Council to represent the 7th District in the northeastern San Fernando Valley. Her opponent is community advocate and former president of the Pacoima Neighborhood Council Elisa Avalos.

Councilman Curren Price is seeking a third term to represent District 9 in South Los Angeles. He'll face education advocate Dulce Vasquez.

In-person voting is already underway across Los Angeles County, with more vote center locations set to open on Saturday ahead of election day on Tuesday. Along with City Council elections, the ballot includes races for mayor, controller and city attorney.

People who missed the registration deadline can still register at any L.A. County vote center through June 7. Once registered, voters will be given a Conditional Voter Registration ballot to vote. The ballot will be counted once it is verified.

More information about the Conditional Voter Registration process is available at bit.ly/3lsQ9D2.

A map of vote center locations can be found at bit.ly/3z7mfw7.