Boerne, TX

49-year-old David Belter dead, 22-year-old Kendall Lauren Batchelor injured after a crash outside Boerne (Boerne, TX)

 5 days ago

Authorities identified 49-year-old David Belter as the victim who died and 22-year-old Kendall Lauren Batchelor, from San Antonio, as the woman who suffered injuries following a wrong-way collision on Thursday night outside Boerne. The fatal car crash took place on State Highway 46 a little before 10 p.m. [...]

