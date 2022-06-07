Jacksonville Christian Academy Benefit Concert

Calhoun Journal

June 7, 2022

Local Events

Alexandria, AL – On Sunday, June 12, 2022 Life Central Amp will host a benefit concert for Jacksonville Christian Academy. The consent starts at 6:30 pm. Come join them for a night of worship!! Jacksonville Christian Academy presents Tori Parris and JustCordell for a benefit concert at the Life Central Amp! They stated that they look forward to what God is going to do with this event. Tickets will not be sold, a love offering will be accepted at the event in support of JCA’s recovery from the fire.

