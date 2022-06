BRISTOL – The Bristol Farmers Market will be returning June 18 and set to run for 20 weeks until October 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, whether raining or not. “After extensive planning and looking into several different locations to hold the market, the City is happy to be able to keep the Farmers Market downtown while construction continues for the next several years at Centre Square,” said Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano. “The City greatly appreciates Bristol Health for allowing the Farmers Market to continue to be accessible to everyone in the community in this centrally-located downtown area.”

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO