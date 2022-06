A teenager from Dorchester has seen his “dream come true” by claiming victory in an international freerunning contest.Travis Verkaik, 19, narrowly beat fellow Briton Ed Scott in the Red Bull Art of Motion competition, which took place in the Greek town of Astypalea.Scott, 24, has been the runner-up for three years in a row, but his title dreams were punctured by a poor showing in the second event.Verkaik, who scored 15 points to Scott’s 14, said that coming top in the contest was “unbelievable”.“I used to watch Red Bull Art of Motion when I was only 11 years old with...

WORLD ・ 36 MINUTES AGO